Government reveals where massive $3 billion Covid-19 infrastructure fund will be spent

Support for Auckland City Mission, climate change resilience and "transformative energy" are among the projects getting a funding boost by the Government as part of the $3 billion Covid-19 infrastructure recovery fund.

The package is set to create more than 20,000 jobs across the country, according to the Government, and help New Zealand rebuild after the pandemic's major blow to the economy.

"Building infrastructure is a key component of our economic recovery plan," Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

"It creates jobs and provides much-needed economic stimulus."

More than 150 projects have been approved, whittled down from 1924 submissions.

Included in the package is around $210 million for climate resilience and flood protection projects, $155 million for "transformative energy" projects, $50 million to enhance digital connectivity in the regions and around $180 million for large-scale construction projects.

Auckland City Mission is one of the projects getting a boost, building a multi-million-dollar new facility to help support the city's vulnerable people.

The HomeGround project, which would help house more than 2000 people over the next 25 years, was already underway but was affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

"This funding will ensure this important project can continue," the Government says.

When it comes to overall spending, Auckland is the biggest winner, getting around $500 million of investment, followed by Canterbury at $300 million and Otago at $260 million.

The rest of the package is divvied up between regions ranging from Northland to Southland.

"This package will provide Kiwis with confidence that the Government is backing them in this challenging economic environment by creating new jobs and opportunities in communities around the country," Mr Robertson says.