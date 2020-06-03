Government research agency to launch $1.6m Covid-19 sewage surveillance programme

ESR, the Government's science and research agency, has received a $1.6 million boost to look into detecting coronavirus in sewage.

The funding will go towards developing a waste-water surveillance programme.

Similar testing overseas has successfully identified the presence of the virus in communities before there have been any confirmed cases.

“In the Netherlands it was detected a week or so before any clinical cases were detected. it does have the potential to detect something that is about to happen,” ESR senior scientist Joanne Hewitt said.