Government releases vision for integrating drones into everyday Kiwi life

The Government is hoping to incorporate drones into everyday life in New Zealand to help deliver economic benefits and complete risky or time-consuming tasks.

The Government's vision is laid out in a paper released today which describes how drones can be better integrated into the current transport system to develop a thriving, innovative and safe sector.

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford said at the release of 'Taking Flight: an aviation system for the automated age' drones are estimated to be worth up to $7.9 billion to the economy.

“New Zealand has an opportunity to be at the forefront of drone technology with sectors like forestry, agriculture, and conservation already harnessing their abilities," Mr Twyford said.

Examples Mr Twyford gave included monitoring crops, inspecting power lines and helping with emergency operations.

But the Transport Minister also acknowledged the concerns of some Kiwis.

"There are already over 77,000 drones in use in New Zealand and our Government knows that the public have concerns about privacy and safety.

"Safety is our top transport priority and there are a number of initiatives already underway, including looking at potential updates to the rules for using drones."

The Ministry of Transport is also currently looking into the possibility of giving power to law enforcement agencies to seize and detain drones which break any rules.

A farmer sprays his crops using a drone.
A farmer sprays his crops using a drone. Source: istock.com
