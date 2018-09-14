TODAY |

Government to reduce speed limits around schools

The Government has today announced it is reducing speed limits around schools to 40km/h in urban areas and 60km/h around rural schools.

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter said it was part of the Government's commitment to making streets safer for young Kiwis to walk and cycle to school.

"Many parents would like their kids to get to school independently, but are understandably concerned about fast moving traffic near their school," she said in a statement.

"Safer speeds around schools is proven to make streets safer, more attractive and more accessible for children to walk and cycle.

On busy urban arterials and rural roads, lower speeds would primarily operate during drop-off and pick-up time only, using electronic variable speed limits signs. While, on residential urban streets, permanent speed changes would be supported by street improvements like wider footpaths and raised pedestrian crossings.

"School speed changes will be implemented progressively working with councils over the coming decade," Ms Genter said.

Changes also include:

  • A new "no surprises" approach to safety cameras that will introduce warning signs so drivers know to go slow through high-risk, safety camera areas
  • Transferring the ownership and operation of safety cameras from NZ Police to the NZ Transport Agency
  • Rolling out additional cameras on high-risk roads
  • Streamlining the process for communities and local authorities to determine the appropriate speed limits for their regions

The Government's focus on tackling unsafe speeds is one of the priority actions in the ‘Road to Zero’ Road Safety Strategy and action plan to be announced soon.

Following a select committee process, legislation and rule changes to support the Tackling Unsafe Speeds programme are expected to be in place by mid-next year.

