Government ramps up spending on welfare, food support for vulnerable Kiwis

The Government has boosted its spending on welfare assistance and food delivery around New Zealand.

The Wellington City Mission says the need for food parcels has increased four-fold. Source: 1 NEWS

Today Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare announced another $30 million support package, on top of a previous $27 million boost in March.

The money will be used to help support local foodbanks, community food organisations and other welfare providers, as well as funding emergency accommodation and Civil Defence food parcels.

'It's Christmas on steroids' - Demand for food banks skyrockets in lockdown

Through the Civil Defence packages, particularly vulnerable people can contact their local emergency management group for deliveries where they're otherwise struggling.

"This additional funding will ensure local authorities and CDEM Groups will be well placed to increase immediate Covid-19 related welfare support needs through multiple channels," Mr Henare says.

"Moving to Alert Level 3 next Tuesday is the best decision for lives and livelihoods and New Zealanders have helped us get there. In turn we will support those who need assistance."

