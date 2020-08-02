Government to put $17m towards initiatives reducing energy hardship following Covid-19 pandemic

The Government is investing $17 million to help people struggling with high energy costs in the fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: istock.com

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods says the funding includes an energy hardship group, which will provide advice and help coordinate solutions across the Government, industry and NGO sectors.

Pilot programmes will also be developed to help people who are struggling with their energy payments and help improve energy efficiency.

"The impact of Covid-19 is likely to increase the number of people struggling with their household budgets and any measures that help reduce energy costs will be welcome," Ms Woods says.

"We want all New Zealanders to be able to live in secure, healthy homes and that’s what these initiatives are all about."