TODAY |

Government proposes to protect food production by shielding fertile land from development

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

As New Zealand's hunger for affordable housing pushes suburbs farther and farther from city centres, the Government announced today it has a plan to shield the nation's most fertile land from development.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the need to feed a growing population is "one of the greatest challenges facing the world right now". 

"Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil," he added.

"Once productive land is built on, we can't use it for food production, which is why we need to act now. We cannot afford to lose our most highly productive land."

Environment Minister David Parker said the Government is proposing a nationwide approach to protecting productive land, with 14 per cent of New Zealand land deemed highly productive. 

"It’s under increasing pressure from expanding urban areas and the growing number of lifestyle blocks," Mr Parker said. 

Under the proposals, councils would need to ensure highly productive land would be available for current and future primary production, and protect it from "inappropriate subdivision, use and development".

The two-month consultation period on the proposals begins today, with public meetings held around New Zealand.

The discussion document, titled ‘Valuing Highly Productive Land’, will be on the Ministry for the Environment and Ministry for Primary Industries websites.

More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment.
The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'
2
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
3
Glass of orange juice
Juice maker to pay over $500,000 after worker killed by bottle filling machine
4
Ms Bennett criticised the Government for shelving National’s Meth Action Plan when it came into power.
'Amateur hour' - Winston Peters ridicules Paula Bennett's new campaign chair role
5
Australian media have singled out the 34-year-old as a key man as the ABs aim to retain the Bledisloe Cup.
Sonny Bill Williams ready to battle rampaging Wallabies opposite Samu Kerevi
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:02
There are still calls for women to keep up the fight, and for men to make sure the women in their lives are given the same opportunities.

New Zealand set to get new archives facility to store nation’s taonga
01:20
Passengers expecting to leave from Auckland today have mixed feelings about travel to the city amid violent protests.

Traveller 'apprehensive' about second attempt to fly Auckland to Hong Kong, as chaotic airport protests continue

Japanese rugby star Amanaki Mafi's Dunedin assault trial date won't clash with World Cup

Air NZ, Singapore Airlines boost number of Auckland to Singapore flights to three a day