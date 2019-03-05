Government proposals to overhaul training sector sees push-back from construction industry

Over two thirds of construction industry experts have told the Government "no" over its planned overhaul of the training sector.

An urgent summit was held in Auckland today, with 150 educators, experts and employers gathering to discuss the Government's proposals.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins wants to abolish polytechs and set up a one stop shop instead.

He says that’ll improve the sector and ensure it remains innovative.

But, it’ll also mean big changes for Industry Training Organisations, who provide specialised on the job training for everything from painting to boat building.

Construction bosses are worried it’ll take away their voice in the training and lead to more skills shortages.

Builder Martin Goulden says while he provides apprentices with on the job training, the educators help with theory and other support.

"I’d be really concerned if the Government did anything that puts the brakes on the industry," he told 1 NEWS.