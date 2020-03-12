TODAY |

Government proposal to allow bikes on footpaths leaves pedestrians up in arms

Source:  1 NEWS

It's always been a given that you're not allowed to ride your bike on the footpath even if you're a school kid, the only exception being very small kids and newspaper boys.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The walking community is not happy about the proposal. Source: Seven Sharp

Now the Government is looking at changing that and making it legal, but New Zealand's walking community is not happy.

The suggestion would allow 16-and-unders to bike on footpaths with a speed limit of 15km per hour, but walkers are not happy about it.

They say pedestrians don’t feel safe, having cyclists zip past them and argue that speed limits are ignored and not enforced.

Those in favour of the Government say the argument is moot.

"Until we can have bike lanes, letting kids ride on the footpath is a great option, not to mention the fact they're doing it anyway,” shared one parent.  

Parents say it’s a contradiction, wanting their children to stay safe while cycling, while also having to follow the law.

New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tom Hanks and his wife diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia
2
Jazz star Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus by touching microphones, days before testing positive
3
Coronavirus panic causing unprecedented blockages in Auckland's sewage system
4
GPs turning away patients with flu-like symptoms over coronavirus concerns
5
New Auckland to Hamilton passenger train to begin running in August
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

CAA grounds 21 helicopters in NZ over safety concerns with Rolls Royce engines

Emergency services race to Wellington Airport over hazardous spillage that turned out to be bag of lollies

PM expects more travel restrictions, as US places ban on Europe amid coronavirus

DOC to explore alternative pest controls after six kea deaths linked to 1080