Government proposal to allow bikes on footpaths leaves pedestrians up in arms

It's always been a given that you're not allowed to ride your bike on the footpath even if you're a school kid, the only exception being very small kids and newspaper boys.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now the Government is looking at changing that and making it legal, but New Zealand's walking community is not happy.

The suggestion would allow 16-and-unders to bike on footpaths with a speed limit of 15km per hour, but walkers are not happy about it.

They say pedestrians don’t feel safe, having cyclists zip past them and argue that speed limits are ignored and not enforced.

Those in favour of the Government say the argument is moot.

"Until we can have bike lanes, letting kids ride on the footpath is a great option, not to mention the fact they're doing it anyway,” shared one parent.