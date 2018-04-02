 

Government promises nearly $11 million to Red Cross for disaster response in Pacific and across the world

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Pacific Islands

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced a renewed government funding agreement with New Zealand Red Cross to assist with disaster preparedness and response in the Pacific and across the world.

The largest island of the Pacific island nation, Viti Levu, has suffered widespread damage over the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Funding has been increased from a three year to a five year period allowing NZ Red Cross to plan with greater certainty and expand their programme across the Pacific.

The organisation is to receive government funding of $10,670,000 over a five year period, and will contribute $14,095,000 to the renewed partnership, giving the agreement a total value of $24,765,000.

Mr Peters says NZ Red Cross’ role in humanitarian response provides "critical assistance to vulnerable communities around the world prior to and in the aftermath of a disaster".

"This partnership will also deliver community first aid training and replenish disaster relief supplies stored in five countries across the Pacific in preparation for future events."

Recent deployments include an emergency care nurse to guide and support first aid services in Myanmar and a climate change technical specialist to Suva to help Pacific countries put in place early disaster preparations.

This continued partnership "ensures that communities that are better prepared for disasters, and therefore able to respond to and recover from such events, thus preventing loss of life and livelihoods," Mr Peters further says.

