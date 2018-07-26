 

Government promises to end gender pay gap in public service by 2020

AAP
New Zealand
All female public servants will be paid the same as their male counterparts by 2020 and will hold half of all senior positions by the end of next year, the Government says.

The Government has been promising to close the gender pay gap since last year's election and today unveiled its goals for the public sector.

There is currently a 12.5 per cent gap between what men and women in New Zealand's public service earn, compared to a gap of 10.8 per cent in Australia last year.

The Government's plan for change will see all departments publishing reports about their progress and using standardised measurement for similar to roles to ensure they were balanced out during the next pay round.

At least 50 per cent of all jobs in the top three rungs of the civil service would also be held by women by the end of 2019, Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter - who is due to soon have her first baby - said.

"In 2018 it's unacceptable that women are still concentrated in lower-paid occupations, under-represented in leadership while at the same time doing the majority of unpaid caring responsibilities," she said.

"Government has a leadership role to play."

The move will also make all government workplaces "flexible" by default and ensure by Christmas there is no difference in starting salaries for the same roles.

Researchers said while factors such as education, occupations and hours worked account for a small part of the pay gap, about 80 per cent of the difference between what men and women earned is down to "unexplained" factors, such as biases and attitudes.

Crown accuses man of leaving his partner to 'rot' in lake while lying to their children about where she was

The crown says the way Kim Richmond was left to “rot” among other reasons points to murder as it closed its case against Cory Scott Jefferies in the High Court in Hamilton.

Crown prosecutor, Ross Douch, told the jury a relationship breakdown with Ms Richmond clearly troubled Jefferies in the form of confrontations, emotional outbursts and “threats”.

The Crown says Jefferies had made threats to kill Mr Richmond to Alfons Te Brake and his wife, who both gave evidence in court.

Richmond disappeared in July 2016, after a night of drinking and watching rugby at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

In a police interview, Jefferies says the pair argued on the way home that night and he left Ms Richmond in their Ford Ranger.

A short time later he said she must have taken the keys and driven away.

Her body was pulled from Lake Arapuni nearly a year later.

A Fitbit and cell phone data showed the vehicle had travelled to the lake, but showed Jefferies had walked back to the couple’s home.  

The Crown says Richmond’s body was badly decomposed, with her chest exposed and her shirt pulled up over her head.

A pathologist couldn’t determine a cause of death

The Crown says her partner was responsible for “leaving her to rot”, while lying to his children about where their mother was.

Defence: Actions of a “desperate man”

Defence lawyer Thomas Sutcliffe says his client admits killing his partner of 26 years, but that he’s guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

The Crown has fallen "well short" of proving murder.

He says the Crown suggesting he had motive to do it because of a relationship breakdown and the events of that night is pure speculation.

Mr Sutcliffe says nothing that happened on the night at Arohena Hall “tells you anything about what was occurring”.

He says whatever happened that night was “clearly unscripted”, what he called a “spontaneous” event with terrible consequences.

In closing, Mr Sutcliffe told the jury regardless of the outcome, the effects are immense.

He says his client’s “rouse” was not well thought out, but Jefferies actions were one of “desperate man”.

The judge will summarise the case tomorrow before the jury considers its verdict.

A further three men have been charged over the death a Ngaruawahia man whose body was found in McLaren Falls near Tauranga earlier this month.

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson, 26, was found in the water on July 13.

Waikato Police today announced three men, aged 33, 34 and 49, have been charged with being party to manslaughter in Mr Paterson's death as part of the ongoing Operation Conga.

The new charges come after a 36-year-old man was arrested on July 20 in Paeroa on charges of murder and kidnapping, and another 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The newly charged 33-year-old and 49-year-old are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

The 34-year-old charged appeared yesterday and is due to next appear on August 7.

The Operation Conga team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Paterson’s death.

A statement from the deceased, Mr Paterson's, family has also been released by police.

