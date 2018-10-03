Government to profit $5 million from Westland Milk sale

Erik Frykberg for rnz.co.nz.

The profit made by the country's largest farmer from the sale of its shares in Westland Milk Products will disappear into government coffers via a special dividend.

Pāmu, or Landcorp, owns 10 farms supplying to Westland and is its second-largest shareholder.

Earlier this month Westland's 350 farmer shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of selling Westland to China's Yili dairy conglomerate at a rate of $3.41 per share.

This will net the Crown $5 million from a sale that ministers always strongly opposed.

The payment of the dividend is being made despite the fact that, overall, state-owned Pāmu suffered a big loss.

Comment has been sought from the office of the Associate State Owned Enterprises Minister Shane Jones.

"The company has declared a special dividend of $5 million, supported by the one-off gain made on the sale of the company's shares in Westland Dairy Cooperative," Pāmu said in a statement.

The special dividend is equivalent to Pāmu's entire dividend last year when it made a net profit of $34 million.

It's after-tax loss this year was $11 million.

Asked about the special dividend, Pāmu chief executive Steve Carden said allocation of capital was a decision for the company to make, and there was no pressure from government ministers to pay the money.

"That's a decision that the board makes independent of anyone else's advice and we are happy to do so."

Pāmu's overall difficulties were compounded by bad weather.

Its total revenue was down 2.4 per cent to $241 million, because of lower milk, livestock and carbon credit revenues.

A more complex accounting measurement known as EBITDAR was also down to $34 million from $48 million a year ago.

But that was in line with expectations.

The company chairman Warren Parker has vowed to do better.