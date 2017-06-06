 

Government pressured to fund groundbreaking breast cancer treatment

The Government wants more evidence before it agrees to pay for a groundbreaking new treatment for early stage breast cancer.

Intra-operative radiotherapy is available in NZ, but only to those who can afford it.
Intraoperative radiotherapy - a one-off single dose of radiation at the time the cancer is removed - is available in New Zealand, but only to private patients, and that's leaving many frustrated.

Those in the public system have their breast tumours cut out, and then there's a four-week healing time followed by up to six weeks of almost daily external radiation.

Breast cancer surgeon Erica Whineray Kelly brought the intraoperative radiotherapy technology to New Zealand in 2013 for her private practice, and has been fighting for the public health system to adopt it.

"We have 120 women we've treated now," she said.

"We have no local reoccurrences and no deaths. And worldwide about 20,000 people have had this treatment. And there's established follow up data on 11,000, so this is a well researched treatment."

Today the fight to have the treatment funded was taken up by ACT leader David Seymour in Parliament.

He asked Health Minister Jonathan Coleman when he expects "this new technology already used in Australia, Canada, the UK, the US, even China to be available in New Zealand's public health system".

Dr Coleman replied that further clinical trials are underway internationally with results expected to be available after 2020.

Breast cancer survivor Megan Banks says that's too long and hundreds of breast cancer patients deserve access now.

Ms Banks, a patient of Erica Whineray Kelly, started her battle with breast cancer in October last year, opting for the new intraoperative radiotherapy. 

"Everything's been fantastic ever since. It just allowed me to get on with more of the mental healing than the physical healing, if that makes sense," she said.

