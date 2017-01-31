Government pours $5.2 million into new tourist toilets

The swell of tourists to New Zealand and Kiwis visiting out-of-the-way spots has meant the government has decided more than $5 million needs to be spent in one crucial category - toilets.

Source: 1 NEWS

Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announced today that 16 councils from Queenstown to Whangarei will receive $5.2m for toilets, showers and better parking.

The biggest outlays are in Ruapehu district (nearly $1.5m for toilets and parking at the Carrot Park in Ohakune, the Tangiwai Memorial, Ohura and National Park) and Westland (more than $1m for toilets at Franz Josef, Dillman's Dam, Okarito, Bruce Bay and Fox Glacier).

Projects were funded through the Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund, which supports councils with high visitor numbers and small ratepayer bases, but is not part of $102m announced for such projects in last month's budget.

"This is important if the tourism sector is to retain the support of New Zealanders," she said.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron says the overcrowding and traffic congestion associated with visitors using the Alpine Crossing will be addressed by better visitor and park-and-ride facilities at National Park.

Local Government New Zealand in March said nearly $1.4 billion would be needed for new public toilets, car parks, camping facilities and other basic infrastructure to keep up with booming tourist numbers.