Government policy will have a 'significant negative impact on jobs and workers' - English

National leader Bill English has used his "state of the nation" speech to talk up his party's policies and attack the new government.

The Opposition leader did not hold back in his condemnation of Labour in his State of the Nation Speech.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English delivered the speech at lunchtime today, following a morning heavy with media speculation there are rumblings within his MPs for a change of leadership.

After nine years in government, the party last year failed to nail down a coalition agreement to run the country, allowing Labour to grab control.

National was more positive about New Zealand's prospects than the government, he said.

"National understands that you need to get the fundamentals right to deliver change - you can't just legislate for less poverty, more jobs or more houses."

The Opposition leader says “the legislation is all about intentions, not about substance".
Source: 1 NEWS

People were uncertain of the impact the new Labour-led government would have on the economy, Mr English said.

"Its plan appears to be a nostalgic belief in trees, trains and trade unions - that large government subsidies will recreate the supposed golden era of the 60s and 70s."

Mr English attacked the government's industrial relations proposals.

"At its worst, the labour market experiment Labour and its union backers are planning will have a significant negative impact on jobs and workers."

Removing the starting out wage and 90-day trials in the name of supporting workers would make it much harder for young, unskilled and vulnerable workers to find employment. A rapid increase to $20 per hour would cost tens of thousands of jobs, he said.

The government was "being a bit tricky" about how everything would work, he said.

"Because negotiation can occurs between unions and an industry body, employers and employees in a workplace covered by the agreements may not even be part of the negotiations.

"This policy is out of step with the way the world is going.

"The worker of the future will be more likely to be self-employed, own their own business and earn income from several sources."

