Government pledges $36.5 million to grow jobs on West Coast, with quarter spent on mining

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Government has just announced a $36.5 million plan to grow jobs on the West Coast - and around a quarter will go to the mining industry.

Westport, New Zealand, March 10, 2015: The water truck helps to keep the dust down on roads at the Stockton open cast coal mine on March 11, 2015 near Westport, New Zealand

Mr Bridges says $11 million of the package will be spent on a regional research institute, describing the plan as a new chapter for mining.

Source: istock.com

That's despite economic development minister Simon Bridges saying he wants the region to diversify away from mining and dairying.

Mr Bridges says $11 million of the package will be spent on a regional research institute, describing the plan as a new chapter for mining.

"We are setting up these research institutes around New Zealand," Mr Bridges said.

"What this one will do is effectively add value to the mining sector that is already there and it will do that sustainably."

The institute will work on ways to extract more value from mining waste and byproducts.

Private business and iwi will also invest in the centre, but the bulk will be taxpayer funded.

"I don't think it is the end for mining on the Coast. We know there is controversy around these things and there is two sides to this debate," Mr Bridges said.

"There are applications for further mines that come through and they will be assessed dispassionately by Government officials and minister as they come through.”

Also in the package is $15 million to upgrade the single-lane Ahaura Bridge on State Highway 7, and $3.5 million towards the Stony Creek bridge.

Another $125,000 will go to research into establishing a commercial whitebait fishery - a move expected to rile conservationists given three of New Zealand’s five whitebait species are declining and one is threatened.

Tourism also wins from the cash injection with $1.8 million going to upgrade infrastructure around Punakaiki, and $800,000 to upgrade the Hokitika Gorge.

