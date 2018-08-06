Government plans new construction strategy to combat skills shortage

Cabinet ministers have today discussed a different Government approach they can take to the construction industry to deal with the major challenges facing the sector, including skill shortages.

New Zealand is in the middle of a construction boom and the pressure is only going to intensify as the government's home building programme, Kiwibuild, ramps up.

Cabinet Ministers met with construction leaders today at Parliament to talk about the best way to work together.

Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa said the government needed to take the lead on the problem.

She said there were government guidelines in place for contracts, but those are not always followed.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said he did not want to see construction work going overseas.

"There's a huge duty on us to do nothing that worsens taxpayer liability, but also we are concerned - what are we going to do, outsource everything internationally if we can't keep a robust and sustainable construction sector in New Zealand?'' Mr Jones says.

"Our government's not interested in outsourcing that.''

Masterbuilders chief executive David Kelly said the industry also needed to play its part, and the problems facing the sector were no secret.

"I think one of the most important things that came out of today is the statement from ministers that this industry is strategically important to New Zealand, it is important to our economy, it is important to our social fabric,'' Mr Kelly said.