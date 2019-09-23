Government plans law change to protect endangered species from illegal trade

The Government is planning to strengthen New Zealand’s efforts to prevent international trade in endangered species, including tighter regulation of the trade in elephant ivory.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage has announced a review of the 1989 Trade in Endangered Species Act, aiming to strengthen protection of both endangered indigenous species and those from elsewhere in the world.

There's growing concern worldwide about the role trade in elephant ivory plays in the poaching and decline of elephant populations, Ms Sage said.

New Zealand’s domestic market for ivory is thought to be small but the domestic sale of elephant ivory items is not currently regulated in New Zealand, she said.

"The costs and benefits of stronger regulation of the trade in elephant ivory, within New Zealand and at the border, are part of this review of the law," Ms Sage said.

Options for stronger regulation range from a ban on the domestic sale of elephant ivory in New Zealand, a ban with some exemptions for items such as antiques and musical instruments, to establishing a register of elephant ivory sellers and tracking all elephant ivory items that are sold she said.

Public comment is open on these and other options in a discussion document on proposed changes to the Act.

The review aims to ensure New Zealand is fulfilling its international commitments to ensure trade in endangered species is not detrimental to the survival of species in the wild, the minister said.

“The proposals in the discussion document ensure that we can continue to facilitate conservation of endangered species and combat their illegal or unsustainable trade."

The release of the discussion document follows the international conference on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species held in Switzerland in August.