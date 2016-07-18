 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Government owned insurer asks to have lawsuit from quake destroyed Christchurch homeowners struck out

share

Source:

NZN

Southern Response Earthquake Services, the government-owned insurer, has asked the Court of Appeal to strike down a class action lawsuit from Christchurch homeowners whose claims haven't been settled six years after the earthquakes that damaged their properties.

"Christchurch, New Zealand - March 26, 2011: House in Avonside collapses in the largest earthquake Christchurch has ever experienced - 7.1 on the Richter Scale on March 26, 2011 in Christchurch."

A house that has collapsed after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake (File picture).

Source: istock.com

The group, which started off as 47 claimants in February 2016 but has since dropped to 26, gained approval for legal action against Southern Response from the Christchurch High Court in December last year.

Southern Response was established following the February 2011 quake when failed insurer AMI said it didn't have enough money to cover its liability, prompting the Crown to inject $500 million and assume control of the unwanted business.

Mark O'Brien QC, lawyer for Southern Response, told the court today that the claimants hadn't outlined a common issue binding them together, so the class action shouldn't continue.

"We say you should ask early, how are you going to manage it? How does this case work?" Mr O'Brien said.

Southern Response "would help" if a test case was brought forward, or if the claimants divided themselves into sub-groups with specific issues, Mr O'Brien said.

Francis Cooke QC, counsel for the group of claimants, said they had a common interest, which was that they had been "subject to a strategy by Southern Response designed to minimise its financial exposure" after all their homes were damaged by the same earthquake.

The group of dissatisfied policyholders had come together because they had similar stories about the delays caused by the insurer's approach and "almost identical" communications from Southern Response about their options, he said.

The group needed to come together to push for full discovery.

Justice Rhys Harrison said he thought the two QCs should have been able to sit down and pinpoint the key contractual areas of dispute and make plans to resolve them by now.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
The 13 to 16 year olds say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them as they performed.

'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:59
3
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:44
4
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:11
5
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ