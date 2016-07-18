Government owned insurer asks to have lawsuit from quake destroyed Christchurch homeowners struck out

Southern Response Earthquake Services, the government-owned insurer, has asked the Court of Appeal to strike down a class action lawsuit from Christchurch homeowners whose claims haven't been settled six years after the earthquakes that damaged their properties.

A house that has collapsed after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake (File picture). Source: istock.com

The group, which started off as 47 claimants in February 2016 but has since dropped to 26, gained approval for legal action against Southern Response from the Christchurch High Court in December last year.

Southern Response was established following the February 2011 quake when failed insurer AMI said it didn't have enough money to cover its liability, prompting the Crown to inject $500 million and assume control of the unwanted business.

Mark O'Brien QC, lawyer for Southern Response, told the court today that the claimants hadn't outlined a common issue binding them together, so the class action shouldn't continue.

"We say you should ask early, how are you going to manage it? How does this case work?" Mr O'Brien said.

Southern Response "would help" if a test case was brought forward, or if the claimants divided themselves into sub-groups with specific issues, Mr O'Brien said.

Francis Cooke QC, counsel for the group of claimants, said they had a common interest, which was that they had been "subject to a strategy by Southern Response designed to minimise its financial exposure" after all their homes were damaged by the same earthquake.

The group of dissatisfied policyholders had come together because they had similar stories about the delays caused by the insurer's approach and "almost identical" communications from Southern Response about their options, he said.

The group needed to come together to push for full discovery.