 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Government to overhaul IRD social policy payments to create 'more straightforward' tax system

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There are major changes in store for how IRD pays social support, so people are able to be more informed of their entitlements.

Steven Joyce says to expect a growing house supply in Auckland.

Steven Joyce.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today Finance Minister Steven Joyce said more than 40 per cent of people who received Working for Families were underpaid, "while a quarter get paid too much and end up owing money to Inland Revenue". 

"These proposals are the next step in creating a more straightforward tax and transfer system which responds quickly and simply as people's circumstances change."

"It will provide a better system for hundreds of thousands of New Zealand families."

Revenue Minister Judith Collins said the old IRD system was not designed to handle income support payments like Working for Families. 

"Our new system will allow us to base payments on better information and allow IRD to be much more accurate and adaptable to families' changing circumstances and incomes."

As well as changes to Working for Families, there are proposals to improve child support and student loan processes.

"Child support payments will be automatically deducted from the wages or salary of all liable parents, and more comprehensive information about both parents' incomes taken into account, including income from trusts," Ms Collins said. 

"And if the receiving parent wishes, Child support payments could be passed on to them as soon as Inland Revenue had processed the payment."

"We're also proposing that a wider range of employment income would have student loan repayments deducted from New Zealand-based borrowers, reducing the chance of large end-of-year bills," she said. 

The main proposals:

Working for Families changes have been proposed to make the amount paid based on recent actual income instead of a yearly estimate. 

The changes to child support would be that all payments would be based on more recent information of both parents' income, with payments deduced automatically from salary or wages. 

It is proposed to extend the requirement for employers to deduct Student Loan repayments, meaning contract and casual agricultural workers would have repayments deducted from their wages, and also self-employed workers would be required to make regular payments throughout the year. 

The main proposals:

Working for Families changes have been proposed to make the amount paid based on recent actual income instead of a yearly estimate. 

The changes to child support would mean all payments would be based on more recent information of both parents' income, with payments deduced automatically from salary or wages. 

It is proposed to extend the requirement for employers to deduct Student Loan repayments, meaning contract and casual agricultural workers would have repayments deducted from their wages, and also self-employed workers would be required to make regular payments throughout the year. 

Related

Economy

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

2
Steven Joyce says to expect a growing house supply in Auckland.

Government to overhaul IRD social policy payments to create 'more straightforward' tax system

00:20
3
Images: Auckland prisoners pull gang signs while posing inside with smuggled phones

Exclusive: Auckland prison gang photos appear online, Labour alleges guards are smuggling phones

4
US Police Generic

Australian woman shot dead by police in US - report

00:26
5
Mark Cropp, 19, says he got the unique tattoo whilst serving two years in prison.

Man with 'DEVAST8' face tattoo says he's 'waiting for the right job' as Facebook plea leaves him with more than 45 offers

00:20
Images: Auckland prisoners pull gang signs while posing inside with smuggled phones

Exclusive: Auckland prison gang photos appear online, Labour alleges guards are smuggling phones

Tiny "beat the boss" camera phones are increasingly being sought, with prices as low as NZ$50.

01:13
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.


02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 