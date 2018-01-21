 

Government opens Rangatahi Court in Whangarei to 'deliver greater access to justice for young Maori'

The Rangatahi Court at Terenga Paraoa Marae in Whangarei is one of several early interventions the government supports to reduce re-offending, says Justice Minister Andrew Little.

The Treaty Negotiations Minister said the government had to honour the obligation.

Source: 1 NEWS

The court was opened on Saturday, adding to five Rangatahi courts operating in Auckland, and those in Gisborne, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Whakatane, Rotorua, Huntly, Tauranga, Taupo and Christchurch.

Rangatahi Court is based on the Koori Court model in Perth and Victoria in Australia where the court processes are adjusted to cater for Aboriginal youth offenders.

"The Whangarei Rangatahi Court will deliver greater access to justice for young Maori, by including the support of the immediate whanau, kuia and kaumatua," says Mr Little.

"With their support, young Maori can take responsibility, while standing here at the Terenga Paraoa Marae in front of their whanau, and work at how they can put things right."

He says the government is also investing in alcohol and drug treatment, mental health services, further therapeutic courts, and restorative justice.

The monitoring of family group conference plans is culturally adapted for the marae but the Rangatahi Court will apply the same sentencing options available to the Youth Court.

By July next year the Youth Court jurisdiction will be extended to include most 17-year-old offenders.

