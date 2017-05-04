Government 'open-minded' about a charge on water exports as petitioners slam 'giving the water away'

The Government says it's "open-minded" about putting a price on exporting bottled water.

A petition signed by 17,000 people calling for a temporary halt on new bottled water exports is now under parliamentary consideration.

Advocates against current rules say it's unfair companies can profit from a valuable public resource at little cost.

The proposed new owner of Otakiri Springs in the Bay of Plenty - Chinese company Nongfu - will pay the local council just around $2000 a year.

For that, they will be able to draw up to 700,000 litres of water a day and sell it offshore for a profit.

Water campaigner Jennifer Branje wants a moratorium on exporting bottled water.

"We have called on the Government to make all water bottling consents publicly notified so that communities can have input into those processes," she said.

"And we have also asked that an independent body is set up to accrue and distribute any money that may come for a royalty that is paid for water."

Environment Minister Nick Smith said the Government is open-minded about a price on water bottlers.

"What we're simply saying is it's a really complex issue and it needs to be done with a great deal of care," he said.

A kiwifruit orchard will soon be bulldozed to make way for the Otakiri water bottling plant and that's got residents up in arms.

"I am extremely unhappy and I am just one of 29 residents in the area whose lifestyle is going to be massively impacted by this plant," said Lesley McKeown, Otakiri resident.

They expect to see trucks thundering down a small country road every four minutes, and have other concerns as well.