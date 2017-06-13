Government offers $10 million cash injection for reinstatement of Christ Church Cathedral

The Government has announced a $10 million cash contribution for the reinstatement of the Christ Church Cathedral.

The Crown cash contribution of $10m is offered along with a $15m interest free loan.

The Christchurch City Council is also pledging a $10m cash contribution but that is subject to public consultation.

Bishop Victoria Matthews was absent today as National MP Nicky Wagner and Mayor Lianne Dalziel made the announcements.

In a statement Bishop Matthews says "this is a very generous offer .. but as the proposal has only just been received there will be much for the Synod members to ponder".

A decision on the earthquake-damaged building is expected to be made later this year.