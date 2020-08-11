Government now charging for managed isolation for some Kiwis returning home

From today anyone leaving New Zealand for holidays or business trips will be charged for their 14-day stay in a managed isolation facility when they return.

It comes after the regulations passed the final milestone in Cabinet yesterday.

Charges will start at just over $3000 for a single person, and $950 for each additional adult.

Children will be charged $475 each.

“The new charging system balances the rights of New Zealanders to return home and helps reduce pressure on the managed isolation and quarantine system, while recovering some of the costs from those who choose to leave and enter the country on holidays or business trips,” Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

It comes after the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed the Government is out-of-step with Kiwis when it comes to charging people for managed isolation.