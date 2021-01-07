Government 'not satisfied' with greyhound racing industry's attempts to improve animal welfare

Racing Minister Grant Robertson is "not satisfied" with the greyhound racing industry's progress in implementing recommendations to improve animal welfare - sparking a review into the industry.

"Should the review show that progress has not been sufficient, a further fundamental look at the greyhound racing industry may be required," Robertson said.

"While Greyhound Racing NZ has reported some progress in implementing the recommendations of the Hansen Report, recent incidents show the industry still has some way to go to achieve the appropriate standards.

"I have informed Greyhound Racing NZ that I am not satisfied the recommendations are being implemented in a way that is improving animal welfare, and with their failure to provide sufficient information on changes they are making," he said.

The review is set to be completed by August 1 into animal welfare and safety.

