TODAY |

Government must 'build houses now', Ōpōtiki mayor pleads amid housing crisis

Sam Kelway, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

An East Coast mayor has welcomed the Government's investment in housing, but says it must "build houses now".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ōpōtiki Mayor Lyn Riesterer says her town isn’t immune from the housing crisis. Source: 1 NEWS

Ōpōtiki Mayor Lyn Riesterer says her town has a housing crisis with only a few houses for sale and not many more for rent. 

"We are well above the national stats in all the worst ways and the lack of affordable and healthy housing is impacting lives and wellbeing in our community," she told 1 NEWS. 

She says houses are overcrowded, with people living in their cars, tents or finding short-term accommodation at "camp sites". 

The region successfully applied for funding from the Provincial Growth Fund, which will increase jobs and contribute to the harbour development.

However, the district has a severe state home shortage and is well below the national standard for state housing stock.

"Public housing should average about 3.5 per cent of your household stock in whatever area is being counted," Riesterer says.

"In Opotiki, in this particular town, we only get just up to two per cent."

She says the council is focused on key solutions including a clear regulatory environment, district plans which encourage development, and infrastructure through Government-funded projects.

"We have the land, we have the services, we have a clear need and we have a council that is ready to work with housing providers in the district," she says.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Property
Business
Sam Kelway
Homelessness
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
2
Parliament unanimously passes bereavement leave for miscarriages, stillbirths — second in the world to do so
3
Whoops: Photo shows giant container ship blocking Suez Canal shipping channel
4
Sir John Key says escalating house prices 'not sustainable', following Government's housing package
5
Returning Kiwis must stay in NZ for 180 days to be exempt from MIQ costs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Millions of taxpayer dollars poured into upgrading private hotels into managed isolation facilities

Cheap Kmart blender fails after one week — Consumer NZ
02:12

Opinion: Non-homeowners are paying the cost of the Covid recovery

Parliament unanimously passes bereavement leave for miscarriages, stillbirths — second in the world to do so