TODAY |

Government will monitor beleaguered Tauranga City Council 'with concern' - PM

Sam Kelway, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has weighed in on the issues surrounding Tauranga City Council.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

At her weekly post-Cabinet media run Jacinda Ardern says she won’t be making any public comment until proper advice has been sought.

But she says Government “will be looking to what’s happening in Tauranga with concern".

“This is a growing city who need to be providing critical infrastructure for their people.

“I know what’s happening there isn’t welcomed locally because they’re very concerned about what it will mean for their city,” she says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Claps are heard as Tenby Powell announced he would step down at a meeting today. Source: 1 NEWS

This comes as Mayor Tenby Powell stood down from the role on Friday and called for commissioners to replace the beleaguered council.

A review and observer team found a number of failings, but instead of acknowledging the issues, some councillors decided to table the report and pointed out spelling and grammatical errors.

A spokesperson for Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta told 1 NEWS Cabinet was briefed today about the next steps for the council including Crown intervention.

"There are a range of interventions available” and officials are considering options at the higher end of the scale, “specifically whether to appoint a Crown observer, Crown manager, or Commissioners”, the latter would replace the council.

The Prime Minister says the Government will wait for Mahuta to receive some advice before making any “key decisions”.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Sam Kelway
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Jacinda Ardern congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden, invites him to NZ
2
'Stuff those guys' - Eugene Bareman unloads on David Higgins, Joseph Parker's team in fiery rant
3
Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt struggling to do his job, independent review finds
4
'It's just managed here' - US actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrives in NZ, praises Covid response
5
Watch: Drone footage shows scale and expanse of Wellington's new Transmission Gully motorway
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt struggling to do his job, independent review finds

Full video: Fresh off the phone with Joe Biden, Jacinda Ardern speaks with media after Cabinet meeting

01:38

Jacinda Ardern congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden, invites him to NZ

01:19

Watch: Drone footage shows scale and expanse of Wellington's new Transmission Gully motorway