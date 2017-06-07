Government Minster Alfred Ngaro sorry for 'poorly judged' homelessness comments

An apology has been made by Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro to hundreds of community housing providers.

Alfred Ngaro at the Community Housing Aotearoa conference. Source: 1 NEWS

Last month, Mr Ngaro told a National Party conference community groups who spoke out about housing and homelessness should be careful if they want to keep their funding.

He then apologised to the Prime Minister.

But today, he made the opening speech at the Community Housing Aotearoa conference and apologised to the groups there.

"Today I apologise. My comments were wrong, poorly judged and poorly made".

Mr Ngaro says partnership is needed between the government and community groups in the housing sector.