Government minister refers run down Rotorua flats to compliance unit

Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith has referred the case of mouldy, leaking flats in Rotorua to a rental housing compliance body, indicating they do not meet minimum standards.

His move comes as more examples of problem properties in Rotorua owned by local brother and sister Sue and Stephen Bhana were revealed by the programme last night.

On Wednesday night, pregnant woman Roimata Whitney told Seven Sharp her young son is getting sick from her damp and mouldy over-priced flat in Rotorua's Ranolf Street and the landlords, the Bhana siblings, are doing nothing about it.

Ms Whitney's neighbour, Tiffany Munro, said when it rains water floods through a hole in the roof and ceiling, and she can't lock her doors.

Dr Smith gave the programme a statement yesterday saying the Government introduced new powers under the Residential Tenancies Act to allow prosecution of landlords for sub-standard properties.

The Minster has referred the Rotorua case to the Residential Tenancies and Compliance Unit.

"From the information in the media this example does not meet the required minimum standards," the statement read.

"If tenants or others have examples of sub-standard properties they should refer them to the compliance unit."

Meanwhile, Sue Bhana, the owner of the 12 units featured on Wednesday responded yesterday, saying the tenants contributed to the damage and untidiness in the units.

She said they refused inspection, some of them owe her money, and they had unauthorised tenants staying on occasion.

The women who featured in the Wednesday story later denied most of Ms Bhana's claims, saying the damage and untidiness was already there when they moved in, and they didn't have unauthorised tenants but just a family or whanau member staying for just one or two nights at the most.

One tenant did say she stopped paying her rent for a time because she had tried many times to get in touch with Steve Bhana about the issues at her flat, didn't have any luck doing so, and stopping payment was her way of sending him a message.

Further to this, Ms Bhana said the rent she charges, $450 a week, is justified for the two bedroom unit shown in the Wednesday story.

She said she does her best to help the homeless in Rotorua and if the tenants want to leave they are welcome to, but they choose not to.

Seven Sharp had a flood of feedback from the story with current and former tenants of the block of flats in Ranolf Street saying all 12 units are in a similar condition and have been for years.

The programme last night reported on other properties owned by the Bhanas.

Records showed that between them Sue and Stephen Bhana own at least 11 properties and 25 units in the city which on paper are worth $2.7 million.

But neighbours and former tenants say the landlords are running their real estate empire into the ground.

Hone Morris of Fordlands Community Centre lives down the road from one derelict building owned by Mr Bhana who owns three adjacent houses that are mostly vacant.