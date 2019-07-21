TODAY |

Government makes law change after down syndrome man's fight to access his KiwiSaver early

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The Government plans to change the law to allow people with congenital conditions to access their savings early after a man with down syndrome won access to his KiwiSaver fund.

People are unable to access their hard-earned retirement fund until the age of 65, but because Tim Fairhall has a shorter life expectancy, he decided to take it to parliament to call for a law change.

1 NEWS was there as Mr Fairhall, who works at his local supermarket, called his mum to tell her the good news.

“Hi mum, I'm so happy mum, so excited, I don't believe it,” he told his mum Joan.

"I think they [Tim and his mother] made a good case that there should be a release valve," Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi told 1 News.

"We wanted to be careful with it, because if you start making it early access for one group, there are dangers in potentially opening it up for others."

The government will work with medical and financial experts to make up a restricted list of congenital diseases that will allow people to be eligible.

Mr Faafoi is looking to allow those who are not expected to reach past the age of 57 to have access to their retirement fund.

Mr Fairhall has close to $10 thousand dollars and plans to travel to Italy and Canada to visit his family.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The government plans to change the law to allow people with congenital conditions to access their savings early. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
The 25-year-old is accused of killing her 57-year-old mother in front of her own 4-year-old child.
Aussie woman charged with decapitating her mother in front of four-year-old
2
Car alarms could be heard ringing after debris fell following the incident.
Doorbell camera captures moment house explodes in Christchurch
3
Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final.
'Very lucky as Kiwis to have her' – Silver Ferns hail impact of coach Noeline Taurua
4
Mystery surrounds the four cuts to the cables which caused Tonga to lose internet and mobile phone service.
Tonga keeps close eye on Turkish tanker after it plunged country into communication blackout
5
Director Taika Waititi hands the Thor hammer to Natalie Portman
Taika Waititi to Direct Natalie Portman as Thor
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20
Car alarms could be heard ringing after debris fell following the incident.

Doorbell camera captures moment house explodes in Christchurch
01:49
Muslim leaders say the events of March 15, 2019 will never be forgotten.

Defence Force spent about $600,000 in response to Christchurch terrorist attack

Person seriously injured after crashing car into building while fleeing police in Auckland
00:41
Two people were seriously injured in the incident.

Man remains in ICU, another discharged from hospital after Whanganui fire