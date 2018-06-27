 

New Zealand


Government to make it easier to hire overseas construction workers in face of labour shortage

The government is proposing changes to make it easier to employ workers from overseas to work in the building and construction industry.

There’s officially a shortfall of 30,000 workers.
The KiwiBuild Skills Shortage List would mean construction firms can go through a quicker process to hire staff, when they cannot recruit locally.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said it was estimated that the country was 30,000 workers short, particularly plumbers, electricians, engineers, builders and project managers.

"This is a broader, more comprehensive and quicker approach for the construction sector to get the skilled workers it needs than the 'KiwiBuild Visa' that was proposed last year. It's clear we need workers to be available more quickly.

"These proposals aim to speed up the process and circumvent the need to create a new visa category.

Mr Lees-Galloway said the list could be in place in about six months.

"However, any changes would be time-limited so that the sector doesn't become permanently dependent on migrant workers, but does allow time to train up Kiwis.

"We want a sustainable construction workforce to provide opportunities for New Zealanders to train and work in the sector, but that doesn't happen overnight, which is why we need these changes for the short term."

The proposed changes to the immigration settings will introduce:

-The KiwiBuild Skills Shortage List to provide an expedited process to fill specific roles for which it is known demand exceeds domestic supply.

-An employer accreditation or alternative pre-approval model for the construction sector to provide certainty and flexibility for employers who exhibit good practices to recruit overseas workers and allow for simplicity and speed of processing visa applications.

-Specific requirements to accredit labour hire companies to manage the risk of worker exploitation and the potential for under-cutting of wages and conditions of New Zealand workers that may result and to incentivise good employment practices.

