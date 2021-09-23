Government looks to rethink Covid rollout for hesitant youth

Those under 30 are lagging behind the national average when it comes to uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine, prompting the Government to consider a move targeted roll out for young people.

For those aged 25 to 29, only 60 per cent of the age group have had their first jab, with 22 per cent fully vaccinated.

It's a similar situation for those even younger, with 16 to 19 year olds.

Of that age group, 60 per cent have had their first dose and only 14 per cent have had their second.

While for the youngest age group, 12-year-olds and older, only 59 per cent have had their first dose and just four per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Government's acknowledging that current messaging doesn't seem to be as affective in encouraging youth to get the jab.

"Young people have had, have been eligible for the vaccine for the least amount of time," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"So the rates are lower, there's a bit of catching up to do there."

A Nelson youth centre is helping to encourage teenagers to get vaccinated, with an extra incentive to help.

"It's so great to hang out and have some kai afterwards and Maccas was their flavour of choice," Whanake Youth's Lee Ann O'Brien said.

The youth workers are tackling hesitancy through social media, using Instagram to help answer teenagers' questions.

"They've had lots of questions about does it hurt, what's the research about it? They also want to find out if they're going to get a microchip in them or if it's contagious or something," O'Brien said.