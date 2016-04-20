Government looking to target Facebook and Google to pay more tax

The Government is hoping that the likes of Google and Facebook are paying more in tax before the end of the year.

Facebook app on smartphone (File picture). Source: istock.com

Yesterday the Commerce Commission rejected a proposal for Fairfax New Zealand and NZME to merge, saying it could cause "harm to democracy".

But both companies say they're struggling because companies are increasingly wanting to advertise online and Google and Facebook suck up 80 per cent of online advertising revenue in New Zealand.

Revenue Minister Judith Collins says New Zealand, like many other countries, is smaller than some of the multinationals who earn money here.

She says while most comply with the letter of the law, "they're certainly not contributing in the way we'd expect them to".

Ms Collins says the Government is working towards a multilateral agreement with other countries to address this, which should be in place in about six months.

"New Zealanders want to see everyone paying their fair share of tax and as I like to say to some of the multinationals that I get to deal with, 'just because we're friendly doesn't mean to say we're stupid,'" Ms Collins says.

It's a move that has gone down well with the unions, which say this should help create a more level playing field.

E Tu Union organiser Paul Tolich says Facebook and Google "take the lions share of the advertising but provide no resources to do any news gathering".

"I think it's a major issue for Television New Zealand, for TV3, for all of the media companies in New Zealand."