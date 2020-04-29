TODAY |

Government looking at more support systems after gloomy projection of 100,000 unemployed Kiwis post-pandemic

Source:  Breakfast

Your playlist will load after this ad

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the Government is already looking at more schemes to get NZ working. Source: Breakfast

Despite the wage subsidy scheme and business support packages during the Covid-19 pandemic, Treasury projects 100,000 Kiwis will lose their jobs before the end of the year.

The figures are leading the Government to now consider more income support for New Zealanders after it allowed the return of some businesses yesterday with a shift to Alert Level 3.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning about the Government's future plans and said they will be acting quickly and proactively to keep New Zealand working.

"The work has already begun," Sepuloni said.

"We rolled out rapid response teams before we went into lockdown to support with employment across the country. We rolled out the wage subsidy very quickly - we were paying out within a few days and that was to keep employees attached to their place of works so when we get through this, they still have that connection."

Sepuloni said moving forward, the focus is on how to keep New Zealanders working.

"I think the track record of the Government shows that we do act quickly and that we are able to roll things out in a fast-paced way that is effective," she said.

"The wage subsidy is inidicative of that, the essential leave scheme is also indicative of that so we will continue to look for opportunities to support New Zealanders."

Watch Sepuloni's full interview above for more on the Government's thoughts around employment.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:46
'This has gone on too long' - Simon Bridges says NZ should be at Level 2 to help get economy rolling again
2
Jacinda Ardern and the Queen 'catch up' over New Zealand's Covid-19 response
3
Majority of renters in financial hardship despite Government support, according to survey
4
'Put a kangaroo on your flag and go your own way' - Winston Peters enjoys hearty dig in Aussie TV interview
5
Shocking image from El Salvador prison highlights Covid-19 fears in Latin America's penal system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing April 29: Warning for Kiwis giddy over Level 3 freedoms
00:22

Jacinda Ardern and the Queen 'catch up' over New Zealand's Covid-19 response
00:20

Government announces $15 million investment to improve rural broadband
04:23

Temptation to touch other people's pets proves too much for some