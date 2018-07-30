Government look to urgently tackle synthetic cannabis after spike in related deaths

A young girl who died following a bus crash on a Mount Ruapehu road on Saturday was a Year 7 student at Glen Eden Intermediate School in West Auckland.

She has been named by the school as Hannah Francis.

The bus carrying 31 passengers crashed while travelling down Ohakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield around 2.30pm on Saturday, injuring a number of passengers and claiming one life.

Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stewart has addressed a message to parents and caregivers, saying yesterday the school received the sad news that one of its students had passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the bus accident.

Ms Stewart said Hannah was a Year 7 student and will be sadly missed by her friends, classmates and teachers.