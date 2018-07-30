Government look to urgently tackle synthetic cannabis after spike in related deaths

A young girl who died following a bus crash on a Mount Ruapehu road on Saturday was a Year 7 student at Glen Eden Intermediate School in West Auckland.
She has been named by the school as Hannah Francis.
The bus carrying 31 passengers crashed while travelling down Ohakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield around 2.30pm on Saturday, injuring a number of passengers and claiming one life.
Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stewart has addressed a message to parents and caregivers, saying yesterday the school received the sad news that one of its students had passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the bus accident.
Ms Stewart said Hannah was a Year 7 student and will be sadly missed by her friends, classmates and teachers.
"We are sure you all join us in expressing our heartfelt condolences to Hannah's family at this extremely difficult time," she wrote.
Several streets have been cordoned off as the Armed Offenders Squad attend a "family harm" incident in Te Kuiti.
Police say they have been called to a family harm incident at an address in Duke Street Te Kuiti, which took place around 1:45pm today.
Cordons are in place in several streets around Te Kuiti while police and the AOS investigate what initially was reported as a family violence incident.
Police are telling residents to avoid the Duke Street area or stay inside their addresses while they carry out their work.