Government lifts restraints on recruiting overseas seasonal workers amid shortage complaints

The number of seasonal workers from eligible Pacific countries is set to increase to provide support for New Zealand growers.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said the allocation for the recognised seasonal employer scheme would increase by 3150 over two years, to 16,000 by 2020/2021.

Today's announcement comes as farmers have warned of rotting crops and increased supermarket prices this season due to a worker shortage.

The recognised seasonal employer scheme allows horticulture and viticulture employers to recruit overseas workers for seasonal work when there are shortages of New Zealand workers.

It would increase by 1550 to 14,400 for 2019/20.

It currently sits at 12,850 per year.

"The cap increase set for 2020/21 is conditional on the industry proving it's making the horticulture and viticulture sectors easier and more attractive for Kiwi workers to work in," Mr Lees-Galloway said.

