Government launches pilot programme to minimise number of motorcycle crashes

A two-year pilot programme has been launched to reward experienced motorcyclists who enhance their on-road skills, minimising the number of crashes and serious injuries on New Zealand roads, ACC Acting Associate Minister Peeni Henare announced today.

The pilot was designed to reward motorcyclists who complete ACC's Ride Forever coaching to an advanced level with a discount on the ACC component of their motorcycle registration.

"The two-year pilot enacts the Government's Safer Journeys strategy of developing opportunities to incentivise riders to develop their on-road riding skills," Mr Henare said.

Over the past five years, there have been 236 motorcyclist deaths and 12 passenger deaths. During this same period, 36,265 motorcyclists received treatment and support from ACC for motorcycle-related injuries, with over $452 million going towards their recovery.

Riders who completed Ride Forever on-road coaching are 27 per cent less likely to crash and submit an ACC claim compared to riders who do not take part, Mr Henare said.

The pilot was launched in response to feedback from riders during last year's Shape Your ACC consultation period, with most riders agreeing that safer riders should receive a discount on the ACC component of their motorcycle registration.

"This is a great example of ACC's commitment to putting the customer at the heart of what they do," he said.

The pilot will focus on motorcyclists who hold a current motorcycle registration and full New Zealand class 6 licence for five years or more and on those who complete two Ride Forever courses - either one silver and one gold or two gold-level courses.

ACC's Ride Forever programme has been running for the past five years, during which over 20,000 courses have been completed.