Government launches online tools to help improve Kiwis' mental health during Covid-19

The Government has launched three online tools including an app developed by All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan for Kiwis wanting to look after their mental wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tools, funded by the $500 million Covid-19 response health package announced before the lockdown, includes app Mentemia, developed by Sir John; health journal app Melon; and e-therapy programme Staying on Track, Health Minister David Clark announced today in a press release.

“This is an incredibly tough time for many Kiwis, and we want people to know that they are not alone, and that there is support out there. The tools released today sit alongside the range of Government support on offer,” Mr Clark said.

“We know that sudden change, such as the loss of a job or income, can place real stress on people. Added to that, the pressure of being at home and the isolation that may come with that, means these apps have never been needed more.

“These three online tools give people practical ways to support their mental wellbeing and I would encourage anyone to take a look at them.”



The Mentemia app - created by Sir John, tech entrepreneur Adam Clark and an expert team of medical advisors - gives users “practical tips and techniques to help them take control of their mental wellbeing,” Mr Clark said. The app was initially to be released solely to workplaces, but has since been made available for all New Zealanders following extra funding by the Ministry of Health.

Mentemia is also working with the Health Ministry to create content and tools to support frontline health workers and government employees in essential services.



E-journal app Melon will provide Kiwis with a health journal, resources and self-awareness tools to help people manage their emotional wellbeing, he said. It will also provide an online community for people to connect and support each other, as well as daily webinars for health and wellbeing.



Additional resources will also be made available in the next fortnight for New Zealanders aged between 13 and 24.



E-therapy tool Staying on Track, meanwhile, will provide cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), which teaches people practical ways to cope with the distress and anxiety caused by coronavirus.

“People will be responding to Covid-19 in different ways and the way we seek help and deal with our mental wellbeing is different for everyone,” Mr Clark said.



He said while many support systems and services are still accessible during the lockdown, they may need to be carried out through the phone or video conference.