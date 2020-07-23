TODAY |

Government launches independent review into Pharmac

The Government has announced an independent review into the nation's drug purchasing agency, Pharmac.

The agency decides on behalf of district health boards which medicines and pharmaceutical products are subsidised for use in the New Zealand community and public hospitals.

The review, announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today, will focus on how well Pharmac performs against its current objectives and whether and how its performance could be improved.

As well, it will focus on whether the agency's current objectives maximise its potential to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders as part of the wider health system, and whether and how these objectives can be changed.

Patient Voice Aotearoa (PVA) said in a statement this morning the review was "well overdue". 

MORE TO COME.

