Government launches ambitious campaign to clean up dirty rivers and lakes

The government says 90 per cent of New Zealand's lakes and rivers will be clean enough to swim in by 2040 - according to new targets announced this afternoon.

Snow surrounding Lake Wanaka, photo: Mat Woods, Cardrona Alpine Resort Source: Supplied

"This ambitious plan to improve the water quality in our lakes and rivers recognises that New Zealanders expect to be able to take a dip in their local river or lake without getting a nasty bug," Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith said.

The new announcement means farmers will have to fence 56,000km by 2030 to stop stock going near the water and that's set to cost $367m.

The level of what's deemed "swimmable" is set to change. Dr Smith says if the water quality standards are met at least 80 per cent of the time then that will be classed as safe.

"It will return our rivers and lakes to a standard not seen in 50 years while recognising that our frequent major rainfalls mean a 100 per cent standard is not realistic," he says.

At the moment 72 per cent of our lakes and rivers are classified swimmable which means another 10,000km will need to be cleaned up by 2040.

Clean river campaigners say the government's changes to freshwater policy to be announced today are yet another blow to New Zealand’s declining rivers and lakes and a slap in the face to the public who have resoundingly called for a swimmable bottom line.

"After years of public calls for cleaner, swimmable rivers and lakes, the only thing Nick Smith and the government's new policy is going to do is lower swimming standards and make things worse," said Choose Clean Water NZ spokesperson, Marnie Prickett.

"Nick Smith's new policy will allow more faecal contamination into rivers and lakes where New Zealanders are swimming – which means more poo in the water and increasing risk of infection.

"This is a slap in the face for all New Zealanders who have rationally called for safe, unpolluted rivers."

"It's unbelievable in an election year, the only thing that National can offer New Zealanders is a policy that will make pollution of rivers worse.