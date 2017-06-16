 

Government launches $50 million employment initiative aimed towards at-risk youth

The Government has announced a strategy aimed at helping to reduce the number of at-risk young people not in employment or training in regional New Zealand.

A raft of National MPs joined Prime Minister Bill English as he made the announcement at Mr Apple in Hawke's Bay today.

The $50 million initiative is funded from Budget 2017 and will be delivered as part of the Regional Growth Programme.

It will see central and local government partner with iwi, businesses and support agencies, in order to plan, implement and fund interventions that are tailored to each region.

"Getting young people into long-term employment is a key component of sustained regional economic growth," Mr Bridges said in a media release today.

"The four regions we're targeting have a high proportion of young people who are not in education, employment or training. But they also have strong primary industries, and other sectors, hungry to employ local talent.

"This programme will match those youth to the employers and through intensive pastoral work, tailored to each region and individual, keep them in employment," Mr Bridges said.

The strategy follows the model tested by trials such as Kaikohe Grow in Northland, and Project 1000 in Hawke's Bay.

