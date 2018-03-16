Government invests in $620m Manawatū Gorge replacement highway

After almost a decade of neglect, according to Transport Minister Phil Twyford, the Government is investing $620 million into the Manawatū Gorge replacement highway.

Mr Twyford made the announcement today, which includes initial funding of up to $100 million made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency.

The NZ Transport Agency has completed the preliminary concept design for the new road and is currently working through the consent process. Subject to resource consents, enabling works are expected to begin this year, and full construction is expected to get underway next year, with completion of the project expected in 2024.

Mr Twyford took a stab at the previous Government, saying the notorious piece of road had been neglected for nine years.

"The last government didn’t commit funding. We have to make sure that this important highway can be built as soon as possible," he said.

The replacement highway will restore a transport link that supports the needs of locals and travellers through the region, Mr Twyford said, adding the new project would boost the economy throughout the lower North Island through to the East Coast.

"We're spending more than ever before in transport and there's more than 100 projects completed or underway under this Government, with many more to come.

"I welcome the NZTA Board's decision to reallocate funding while the Ministry of Transport evaluates options for Auckland light rail. It means we can crack on with other projects while we take the time to get a multi-billion dollar game-changing infrastructure for Auckland right."