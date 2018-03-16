TODAY |

Government invests in $620m Manawatū Gorge replacement highway

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Transport

After almost a decade of neglect, according to Transport Minister Phil Twyford, the Government is investing $620 million into the Manawatū Gorge replacement highway.

Mr Twyford made the announcement today, which includes initial funding of up to $100 million made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. 

The NZ Transport Agency has completed the preliminary concept design for the new road and is currently working through the consent process. Subject to resource consents, enabling works are expected to begin this year, and full construction is expected to get underway next year, with completion of the project expected in 2024.

Mr Twyford took a stab at the previous Government, saying the notorious piece of road had been neglected for nine years.

"The last government didn’t commit funding. We have to make sure that this important highway can be built as soon as possible," he said.

The replacement highway will restore a transport link that supports the needs of locals and travellers through the region, Mr Twyford said, adding the new project would boost the economy throughout the lower North Island through to the East Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The main link between the Manawatu and Hawke's Bay has been closed since April. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're spending more than ever before in transport and there's more than 100 projects completed or underway under this Government, with many more to come.

"I welcome the NZTA Board's decision to reallocate funding while the Ministry of Transport evaluates options for Auckland light rail. It means we can crack on with other projects while we take the time to get a multi-billion dollar game-changing infrastructure for Auckland right."

As with other projects, the rest of the funding will be spread out in the next three-year National Land Transport Programme 2021-24 as the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway project reaches key milestones.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new road is being welcomed but it won't be completed for another six years. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I'm not receiving enough income to cover my basic needs' - beneficiary says
2
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
3
Customs warns about health products sold online after test of diet coffee
4
Claims Israel Folau cleared to switch codes, play for Mate Ma'a Tonga denied by rugby league's international body
5
NZ's gun buyback sparked Trump's interest, Ardern says after meeting with US president
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

H&M to open fourth Auckland store in new Westfield Newmarket mall
01:29

NZ's gun buyback sparked Trump's interest, Ardern says after meeting with US president

Murdered Auckland teen was 'bubbly, happy'
00:14

Motorist dead, section of SH1 closed after crash involving milk tanker north of Auckland