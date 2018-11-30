TODAY |

Government investing $79 million into new mental health facilities at Christchurch's Hillmorton Hospital

Specialist mental health facilities are to be constructed at Christchurch's Hillmorton Hospital after the Government announced the project will receive $79 million.

The new facilities will include an Integrated Family Service Centre and a separate High and Complex Unit with treatment options that include long term and intensive rehabilitation.

The new facilities will see mental health services, which currently are at The Princess Margaret Hospital, moved the Hillmorton. 

"We want to create physical environments that support people's treatment and recovery," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today. 

"This development will create a modern, flexible environment for mothers and their families, children and adolescents.

"It will include access to the outdoors and green spaces and will be a massive improvement on the current facilities at the ageing Princess Margaret site," she said. 

Health Minister David Clark said there was "no question" mental health and wellbeing could be better supported, with the need "particularly evident in Canterbury as people live day-to-day with the legacy of earthquakes". 

"The current mental health facilities at Princess Margaret are tired and far from ideal. Relocating these family mental health services to new, purpose built buildings will make a real difference to patients and the dedicated staff that care for them."

"As the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction made clear we need to put people at the centre of our mental health response, intervene early and support wellbeing in our communities at every level."

It comes after recent safety concerns at Hillmorton Hospital, which saw a review launched and meetings with WorkSafe after two nurses were assaulted in December, RNZ reported.

Hillmorton Hospital.
Hillmorton Hospital. Source: Canterbury District Health Board
