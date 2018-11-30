Government investing $79 million into new mental health facilities at Christchurch's Hillmorton Hospital

Health Minister David Clark said there was "no question" mental health and wellbeing could be better supported, with the need "particularly evident in Canterbury as people live day-to-day with the legacy of earthquakes".



"The current mental health facilities at Princess Margaret are tired and far from ideal. Relocating these family mental health services to new, purpose built buildings will make a real difference to patients and the dedicated staff that care for them."



"As the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction made clear we need to put people at the centre of our mental health response, intervene early and support wellbeing in our communities at every level."



It comes after recent safety concerns at Hillmorton Hospital, which saw a review launched and meetings with WorkSafe after two nurses were assaulted in December, RNZ reported.

