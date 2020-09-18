Government investing $164 million in new classrooms, school upgrades

The Government is allocating $164 million in funding for new classrooms and school upgrades, which it anticipates will create 3000 jobs.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it was "only right that families expect quality classrooms for their children to learn in".

The funding comes from billion dollar school packages announced last year and are part of the National Education Growth Plan, and the National School Redevelopment Programme.

Full video: Labour's Chris Hipkins makes $1.7 billion education pledge

"Altogether, $132 million has been allocated across schools in the North Island today," Hipkins said.

"I look forward to announcing the allocation of the further $32 million across schools in the South Island tomorrow."

Today's school allocation:

$4.5 million for roll growth classrooms at Karetu School and Kaitaia School

$10 million to expand Ormiston Primary School

$10 million to expand Kauri Flats School

$9 million to redevelop and expand Browns Bay School



$30 million for 91 short term roll growth classrooms in Auckland

$4 million for roll growth classrooms at Raglan Area School and Hukanui School

$30 million for three new schools and expansions in the Bay of Plenty at Te Okuroa Drive School, Papamoa College and Taumata School.

$2.5 million for roll growth classrooms at two Wainui Beach School and Waikirikiri School

$1 million for two roll growth classrooms at Te Horo School in Otaki