Government investigating 15km/h speed limit on footpaths for e-scooters

The Government is looking at allowing e-scooters to use cycle lanes and enforcing a 15km/h speed limit.

E-scooter. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter said the possible changes were analysing "how we can make our streets safer for those going from A to B, particularly young children when they are learning to ride bikes, and ensuring our road rules reflect real life".

It is also looking at a possible 75cm width limit for transport devices used on the footpath.

"We expect mobility scooters, including those used by people with a disability, would continue to be used on the footpath as normal, as most models available are within the 75cm width limit," Ms Genter said.

"To keep people safe on the road we’re also suggesting a minimum overtaking gap of either one metre or 1.5 metres, depending on the speed limit, for motorists when passing people riding horses, riding devices like e-scooters, cycling, or walking on roads without footpaths – which we know is a gap most people already try to give."

Another possible change is giving buses priority when exiting bus stops on roads that have a speed limit of 60km/h or less.