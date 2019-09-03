TODAY |

Government to invest $45m in new school, 50 new classrooms

More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education

The Government is investing $45m to build a new school and 50 new classrooms across the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatū and Whanganui.

Brookfield School in Tauranga will be relocated to a nearby site and expanded to provide 325 additional student places.

Thirty-five more classrooms will be built across Bay of Plenty-Waiariki for about 700 additional students.

In Taranaki, five schools are getting 10 new classrooms for about 200 extra students, and three schools in Manawatū-Whanganu are getting five new classrooms for an extra 106 students.

The funding is coming from the $1.2 billion set aside by the Government in this year's Budget for school growth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As Auckland’s population explodes so does the need for more schools. Source: 1 NEWS

Read the full list of schools to get new classrooms here.

Making the announcement in Tauranga this morning, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said estimated 13,000 extra student places may be needed in these regions by 2030, and of those 10,000 were predicted to be in the Bay of Plenty-Waiariki area.

"We need to make sure families in some of our fastest growing areas around the country can be confident their local schools will have enough space for their kids."

rnz.co.nz

Education Minister Chris Hipkins. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:40
Unsympathetic Jacinda Ardern says Kiwi jihadist should have heeded 'utterly clear' warnings
2
Using Huawei for 5G would 'absolutely not' impact NZ's Five Eyes role - White House official
3
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
4
Fair Go: The insurance loophole that could make filing a claim more difficult than you think
5
Man's body recovered by police from Auckland's Muriwai Beach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man's body recovered by police from Auckland's Muriwai Beach

Government moves to cap interest rates to protect 'vulnerable' borrowers from loan sharks

Police frustrated by drivers using cell phones after road safety operation in Wellington
04:11

Czech couple's poor planning for Routeburn Track hike led to man's death, Coroner finds