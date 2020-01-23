Government introduces Vaping Bill, bans sales to under 18-year-olds

The Government has today announced its regulations around vaping, introducing a Bill that will see under 18-year-olds banned from buying vaping products.

Source: 1 NEWS

Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa made the announcement which she said responds to many of the concerns around vaping.

In addition to banning sales to under 18-year-olds, the new law will also:

- Prohibit advertising of vaping products and smokeless tobacco

- Restrict the sale of flavoured vaping products and e-cigarettes to R-18 specialty stores

- Limit general retailers, including dairies and service stations, to only sell three flavours

- Introduce a product safety system – which enables the Ministry of health to recall, suspend and issue warnings about vaping products

“Our Government has heard from a large number of smokers who say vaping is helpful for them to able to quit cancer-causing cigarettes. However we have also heard from parents, teachers and principals who want to make sure vaping companies are stopped from marketing to kids," said Ms Salesa.

"The Bill aims to strike the right balance between making sure vaping is available for smokers who want to use it as a quit tool for cigarettes while ensuring vaping products are not marketed or sold to children and young people.

"I am proud our Government is introducing a Bill that helps New Zealand achieve our Smokefree 2025 Goal by giving smokers choices in how they give up, but that it also discourages our kids from taking vaping up if they've never smoked before."