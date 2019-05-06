Government introduces $62 million package to assist family court system

The Government has announced a $62 million package to assist New Zealand’s family court system as it responds to the backlog caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has today introduced the Family Court (Supporting Families in Court) Legislation Bill which forms part of that package.

The bill is designed to restore the right to legal representation at the start of a case in the Family Court and allow parties to those proceedings, where eligible, to access legal aid.

It is also aimed at establishing Family Justice Liaison Officers and to produce better information resources to help parents and whānau navigate the system.

Before the pandemic Mr Little said Government had appointed an Independent Panel to examine the effectiveness of the 2014 family justice reforms.

“The 2014 family justice reforms made by the previous National government simply haven’t worked. Instead we have seen a significant increase in the number of urgent ‘without notice’ applications made to the Family Court in order that parties can access the legal advice they need,” said Mr Little.

“The Bill introduced today to reinstate lawyers in the early stage of on-notice care of children proceedings is one of the key recommendations made by the Independent Panel.

He says the package is just the beginning.