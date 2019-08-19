TODAY |

Government to introduce bill allowing bars to stay open outside normal hours for Rugby World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Rugby World Cup

The Government will introduce a law change allowing bars and clubs to operate outside normal licencing hours to show Rugby World Cup games live, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today.

The legislation was put through for consideration by ACT leader David Seymour.

"This is a win for common sense and for rugby fans up and down New Zealand," Mr Seymour said in a statement.

"It made absolutely no sense that thousands of bars and clubs were having to apply for special licences to open for a few extra hours only to be turned down.

"We know from 2015 that people watching the rugby at their local are not troublemakers, so there was no reason to oppose my bill."

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are growing concerns that smaller establishments may have to close before some of the games finish. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
3
Pell was convicted in Australia in December for the rape of a choirboy.
Cardinal George Pell loses appeal over choirboy rape conviction, to remain in prison
4
Former cop and Ngāti Te Whiti trust CEO jailed for defrauding hapū
5
Former police officer jailed after stealing nearly $500k from his New Plymouth hapū
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:42
The Government slammed poor planning at the local level for hindering growth in New Zealand cities.

New urban growth plan touted as game changer that will fix NZ's 'dysfunctional' housing market

Former police officer jailed after stealing nearly $500k from his New Plymouth hapū
06:20
Paula Tesorieo talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the concerns she still has with the bill.

Disability Rights Commissioner calls for 'clumsy' euthanasia bill to be scrapped, started over
The former Labour MP says it’s about changing the culture of leadership from a “dictatorship”.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff calls mayoral candidate John Tamihere's vows to dump 'Goff gas tax' if elected 'pure fantasy'