Government to introduce bill allowing bars to stay open outside normal hours for Rugby World Cup

The Government will introduce a law change allowing bars and clubs to operate outside normal licencing hours to show Rugby World Cup games live, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today.

The legislation was put through for consideration by ACT leader David Seymour.

"This is a win for common sense and for rugby fans up and down New Zealand," Mr Seymour said in a statement.

"It made absolutely no sense that thousands of bars and clubs were having to apply for special licences to open for a few extra hours only to be turned down.