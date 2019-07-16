TODAY |

Government interference in Ihumātao land dispute could undermine local iwi - Ardern

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
As hundreds of protesters made their way to Parliament today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed away from intervening in the Ihumātao dispute.

Ihumātao, near Auckland Airport is set to be developed by Fletcher Building, however tension between police and opponents camped at the entrance ramped up this morning. Many believe the site to be sacred.

When asked if the Government would intervene, Ms Ardern said "we are falling on the side of the local iwi and their position".

"They are not the ones leading the process here, if we come in over the top it really would be undermining the local iwi in this case."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told Wellington protesters to keep doing what they were doing and said the Green Party was behind them.

"We have had enough, I thank you all for being loud and clear in that message," she said.

Marama Davidson
Marama Davidson. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Davidson told media they were in talks with the Prime Minister.

"The priority right now is to de-escalate the situation and maintain some peace at the whenua. There's definitely a role for the Government to play. We have been working to seek resolution and I think there's an ongoing conversation to be had.

"While I can't pre-empt exactly what those solutions look like, there is something happening right now on that land and I stand really clearly there is a role and a conversation, including Government to have directly with mana whenua."

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said "the solution that can be reached must be reached within iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki and within the marae community".

Nanaia Mahuta at Ratana Pa being interviewed by Te Karere
Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta. Source: Te Karere

"The heavy hand of Government should not override the real opportunity the hapū have to resolve this issue within their whanau."

NZ First's Shane Jones said he was no stranger to protests, however, "it has probably gotten to the point they should not belittle or trample on the mana of the kaumātua who have negotiated a compromise with Fletchers".

Your playlist will load after this ad

MPs gave their views on the protests after hundreds gathered in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think all New Zealanders are concerned about heritage values but it gets to a point where any group of activists, you have to ask, what's the end game here?"

"Often you don't get everything you want but a compromise in life is often as good as you get."

Jacinda Ardern said people's origins should not be judged. Source: rnz.co.nz
